Authorities locate convicted Rush County child molester in West Virginia

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The Rush County Sheriff’s Department says a convicted child molester who left his trial while the jury deliberated and failed to return has been taken into custody after being found in West Virginia.

On March 7, officials say Jefferson Griffin left a trial held in Rush County Circuit Court during jury deliberations. When he failed to return, the trial proceeded and Griffin was found guilty of child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and battery on a person less than 16 years old. He was also found to be a habitual offender and a repeat sex offender.

Authorities have been actively trying to locate Griffin since that date.

On June 10, Griffin was sentenced to 46 years in prison.

Early Tuesday morning, officials say Griffin was found in Nicholas County, West Virginia. He is currently in custody in West Virginia pending extradition back to Indiana.

“This case was resolved due to multiple law enforcement agencies working together to get Jefferson Griffin in custody. Jefferson Griffin will now have to face the consequences of his actions in prison for a long period of time,” said Detective Randy M. Meeks.