Backups on northbound 465 on west side due to construction work

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Construction work is causing some traffic headaches on the west side Tuesday morning.

According to INDOT, the three left lanes of northbound I-465 are blocked between I-74 and I-65. Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes if they’re in the area.

The closure is due to construction work near the 38th Street exit, according to INDOT. Drivers should allow extra time or use another route.