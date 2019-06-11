Best of the week, while temperatures remain below the seasonal averages!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures out-the-door are extremely comfortable, while dew points have dropped into the 40° range. Expect an incredible sunrise and bright sun to hold all day! Winds will remain light and afternoon readings should reach the upper 70s. Another great evening ahead for anything and everything outdoors!

Wednesday looks nice, too, with clouds slowly increasing and dry weather holding through the late afternoon. Shower chances are weak and likely not to arrive until late evening or the overnight for most counties.

Thursday looks rather cloudy, damp, and much cooler, especially for June with highs only reaching the middle 60's through the afternoon. This will mark the coolest and wettest of the workweek!

The weekend still includes scattered showers and a few storms for both days of Saturday and Sunday!