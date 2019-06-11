Caught on camera: Thieves steal kayaks from Connersville back yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – Connersville police are trying to track down two men caught on camera stealing kayaks from a back yard.

According to the Connersville Police Department, the theft happened in the early morning hours on May 27. Surveillance footage showed two men walking into the back yard and then walking off with the kayaks.

They stole three of them; one is blue, one is lime or bright green and the third is seafoam green. All three are Pelican brand.

“Let's make these two gentlemen famous!” Connersville police wrote in a Facebook post. “They took three kayaks from the back yard of a residence on the west side of town. These kayaks belong to some children that worked hard to earn them.”