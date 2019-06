× Crash blocks ramp from westbound I-465 to northbound I-65 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A crash is slowing traffic on the south side of Indianapolis.

The ramp from westbound I-465 to northbound I-65 is blocked due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

INDOT cameras showed debris on the road. The right three lanes of westbound I-465 were closed and INDOT said drivers should expect long delays if traveling in the area.