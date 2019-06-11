Fishers Police investigating apartment burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Brazen burglars are hitting apartments in broad daylight. Friday afternoon Fishers Police were called out to the Reveal Apartment complex off 116th and Cumberland. Thieves broke into four apartments by kicking in the front door.

“There is still that sense of violation to our property because that’s our home,” said John Nelson, a tenant.

No one was home when the thieves busted inside. Three of the four burglarized apartments were next to one another.

“Overall the city is a very safe place to live, work and play however things happen. Thieves know when people are coming and going,” said Sgt. Tom Weger, with the Fishers Police Department.

Police aren’t releasing exactly what the thieves got away with, only saying several items were taken from each place.

“When you assess the chances, some people are willing to take the bolder, the more nerve wracking it is because it really shows just how much they don’t care and the risks they’re willing to take,” said Nelson.

Investigators tell FOX 59, they’re looking through nearby surveillance cameras to see if a suspicious vehicle or person could be tied back to the apartments at the time of the crime.

“These suspects were probably seen by somebody that just didn’t realize they had criminal intent,” said Sgt. Weger.

Police aren’t sure if they’re looking for one thief or more than one.

“Be more aware. We can help each other watch our property, our complex and maybe help each other avoid another situation like that in the future,” said Nelson.

If you know anything that could help detectives catch these thieves, call Fishers Police at 317.595.3000.