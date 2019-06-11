× Inmate’s death at Miami Correctional Facility being investigated as homicide

BUNKER HILL, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Police say they suspect foul play in the death inmate Lannie Morgan of South Bend.

According to ISP, the 70-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell at about 9:40 a.m. Monday. An ambulance was summoned, but police say Morgan died before reaching the local hospital.

An autopsy has been conducted, but the results are pending.

Police say Morgan had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Correction since December of 2011.