Marion man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department says a man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Marion police say they responded to the call of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Spencer Avenue and Baldwin Avenue.

When they arrived, officers say they found a 64-year-old Marion man suffering serious internal and head injuries. The man was taken first to Marion General Hospital before being transferred to Lutheran Hospital of Indiana. He is said to be in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene. Police say an 85-year-old Marion man driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse told them he was headed southbound on Baldwin Avenue while on his way to the grocery store. He told officials that he checked his passenger side rear-view mirror before merging into the right lane. The driver told police that he then entered the intersection, abruptly realized that he had hit a person and immediately stopped.

Police say a witness told them all traffic was stopped when the driver entered the intersection and struck the pedestrian.

Alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor in this accident, according to authorities.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.