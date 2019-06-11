WATCH LIVE: Pete Buttigieg makes campaign stop in Bloomington

Matching Dad on Father’s Day

Posted 10:18 AM, June 11, 2019, by

You're never too old or too young to match with Dad.  We're showing your the best summertime looks and how kids can coordinate.  Fashion Mall's Danielle Parker shares some ideas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.