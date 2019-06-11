WATCH LIVE: Pete Buttigieg makes campaign stop in Bloomington

Missing Types Campaign

Posted 10:15 AM, June 11, 2019

Blood transfusion is one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S.  The Red Cross says more than a third of people never consider blood may not be available when they need it.  Cliff Numark is the Senior Vice President of Red Cross Biomedical Services and shares more about the "Missing Types" campaign.

