Blood transfusion is one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S. The Red Cross says more than a third of people never consider blood may not be available when they need it. Cliff Numark is the Senior Vice President of Red Cross Biomedical Services and shares more about the "Missing Types" campaign.
Missing Types Campaign
-
Hancock County dispatch center earns certificate for endangered child training
-
Parents reflect on 1-year anniversary of Noblesville school shooting
-
How to help the victims of deadly Alabama tornadoes
-
Indiana woman learns missing sister was Jane Doe states away for more than 30 years
-
New report says more children are drowning in pools
-
-
Insurer sent $33,000 to a man struggling with addiction. He used the cash to go on a binge — and died
-
Verizon providing unlimited calling, texting, data to Indiana customers impacted by storms
-
Blood stains found on floor of missing Connecticut mother’s garage, items dumped in trash, investigators say
-
White meat is just as bad as red meat when it comes to your cholesterol level, study says
-
Hundreds feared dead after Cyclone Idai rips across southern Africa
-
-
Teen tells police he’s missing Illinois boy, last seen in 2011
-
Family of Indy man found dead in suitcase near creek seeks answers about mysterious death
-
Stepfather says Maleah Davis was abducted, but police found blood matching little girl in home