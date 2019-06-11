× New design coming to Indiana driver’s licenses, permits and ID cards

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Newly designed driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards are being introduced in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says the new design began in May of 2019 and will be available online and at branches across the state by mid-July.

The BMV says it will take several weeks to transition all branches to the new design, so you might still receive the old design through mid-July, depending on the branch.

“It doesn’t matter which design you have because your Indiana license, permit, or ID is valid until the expiration date printed on the card,” the BMV writes.

According to the BMV, the new design includes the most modern and strongest security features available. Design features include:

Black and white laser engraved text and image

Tactile and UV features

Mini Portrait

Minor specific vertical card format with under 18 and under 21 wording

Indiana focused imagery with a race car for Driver’s Licenses and a cardinal indicator for IDs

Easier to find and read personal information

More durable card construction for a longer-lasting tamper resistant card

The new design doesn’t impact Real ID status for anyone. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, or identification card will be required to board commercial airplanes or enter certain federal facilities unless you present a Department of Homeland Security-approved document.