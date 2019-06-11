Nutrition for dads at every age

Whether you’re a new dad at 25 or a seasoned grandpa at 65, certain nutrients and foods during certain years will help keep you health, vibrant and energetic. Dietitian Kim Galeaz shares smart eating tips for dads of every age and shares the following recipes:

Smokin’ Hot Butter for Corn on the Cob

2 sticks (1 cup) Kroger unsalted butter, softened and cut into large pieces

1 tablespoons Kroger chipotle chile pepper

1 ½ tablespoon Kroger ancho chile pepper

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

¼ to ½ teaspoon Kroger Mexican hot chili powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons Kroger honey

Add all ingredients to a food processor bowl and blend/pulse until smooth, frequently clearing sides and bottom of bowl to incorporate. Serve immediately. Or refrigerate in covered container until serving time. Best served at room temperature so it spreads easily. Makes about 1 cup.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Smoky Baked Beans

6 cans (15.5 oz. each) Kroger Great Northern Beans, rinsed and drained

2 ½ cups finely chopped onion (white or Vidalia sweet)

2 – 3 bottles (18 oz. each) favorite Kroger Barbecue Sauce (around 3 full cups BBQ sauce)

¼ – 1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 – 2 ½ teaspoons Kroger dry mustard powder

2 to 3 tablespoons liquid smoke (hickory, amount depends on your preferred smokiness level)

2 cups finely chopped, peeled Granny Smith apple

Optional: 1 cup chopped cooked bacon

Heat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir lightly until blended. Pour in 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish coated with vegetable cooking spray. Bake 45 minutes, or until bubbly and heated throughout. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

Makes about 12 cups (17 servings of 2/3 cup each)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Sweet & Spicy Walnuts

1 bag (12 oz.) Kroger or Simple Truth walnut halves and pieces

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

¼ cup very firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon Private Selection ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cayenne red pepper

½ teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Heat oven to 350°F. Coat an 18×13-inch rimmed baking pan with cooking spray (or foil or parchment paper plus cooking spray). Set aside. In a large bowl, toss walnuts with vegetable oil until blended and all pieces coated. In a separate small bowl, whisk brown sugar and all spices. Pour over walnuts and stir well, coating all pieces. Spread evenly in prepared pan. Bake, stirring several times, until nuts are browned, about 15 to 18 minutes. Cool completely. Store in airtight container or plastic bag at room temperature. Nuts will last about 5 days. Freeze if you have them longer. Makes about 3 1/3 cups nuts (10 servings of 1/3 cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

BBQ Chicken BLT Sandwiches

Boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 3 ½ to 4 pounds total) or boneless skinless chicken tenderloins

Kroger 100% whole wheat hamburger buns or Private Selection Cracked Wheat Buns

Cooked Kroger thick cut or Private Selection Center Cut bacon (at least 12-16 slices)

Large leaves Green leaf or romaine lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Sliced Kroger cheeses: Havarti, White cheddar, Smoked Provolone

Favorite sandwich spreads, like mayonnaise and barbecue sauce

Grilled Chicken Marinade

½ cup Kroger vegetable oil

½ cup Kroger red wine vinegar

¼ Kroger lower sodium soy sauce

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 ½ tablespoons Kroger spicy brown mustard

¾ cup very firmly packed Kroger light brown sugar

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ¼ teaspoon salt

1 heaping tablespoon Kroger dried oregano

1 heaping teaspoon Kroger dried thyme

Whisk marinade ingredients together in a medium bowl. Place chicken breasts or chicken tenders in a glass pyrex 9×13-inch dish. Pour marinade over all. Cover and refrigerate for 4 -6 hours, stirring a couple times during marinating time so all pieces are covered/coated.

Heat grill to medium-high heat. Remove chicken pieces from marinade and place greased grates/grill so chicken doesn’t stick. Grill, turning pieces at least once during grilling and brush/coat with reserved marinade, until pieces are thoroughly food-safe cooked to 165 degrees. (Discard all remaining marinade once chicken is cooked, as it will not be food safe since it had raw chicken.) Serve grilled chicken on Kroger whole-wheat buns with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese and any other favorite toppings. Makes at least 6-8 sandwiches.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD