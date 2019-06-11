Outdoor beach volleyball venue opens in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- When you think about summer fun in Indiana, you don't usually think about beach volleyball. Believe it or not, there's a spot to play just a short drive away. Sherman went to iBeach31 in Westfield to check it out.
