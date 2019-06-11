Tonight in our money matters segment we're talking social security. Jordan Schwartz, Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers, joining us now. Jordan, this is always a hot topic among those in or near retirement. So what's the answer, when should someone take their social security?
When to take social security
-
Tariffs & spending habits
-
Financial impact of sports betting
-
Planning Your Estate
-
Budgeting for summer vacations
-
Spring cleaning your household finances
-
-
Standing out for a new job or promotion
-
Save First, Spend What’s Left Over
-
Marvel’s impact on the film industry
-
Tax filing deadline is next Monday
-
Reasons to draft a will
-
-
Ways to reduce credit card debt
-
Financial planning for a baby
-
How do payday loans work?