When to take social security

Posted 9:41 AM, June 11, 2019, by

Tonight in our money matters segment we're talking social security. Jordan Schwartz, Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers, joining us now. Jordan, this is always a hot topic among those in or near retirement.  So what's the answer, when should someone take their social security?

https://swdgroup.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.