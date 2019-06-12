3 lynx cubs born at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Canadian lynx at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has given birth.

The lynx, named Frisco, welcomed three cubs to the world last month, according to the zoo. One of is girl, named Acadia, and the others are boys, named Nootka and Sekani.

The zoo says the cubs are doing well now, but Sekani was born with an abnormal foot. The tendons on his hind leg were reportedly contracted due to positioning in utero.

Sekani was transitioned him to human care so he could receive physical therapy to correct the issue. Ultimately, he was transferred to another zoo to continue treatment.

The zoo says Frisco is one of the youngest female lynxes to successfully breed and deliver healthy cubs, but she and her mate Loki have been very attentive parents.

Frisco and the cubs will remain off exhibit while they adjust, but visitors will likely be able to see them later this season.