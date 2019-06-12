× Big changes on the way; damp, windy and much cooler

From a gorgeous start to a cloudy finish, overall, it has shaped up to be a pretty pleasant day.

However, big changes are on the way. A potent cold front, setup in Western Illinois early this evening, will bring us rain, windy conditions and much cooler temperatures. Nonetheless, we have many dry hours left in the day before the rain arrives.

Rain chances will increase through the late evening hours but won’t really impact much of central Indiana until early Thursday morning. If you have outdoor plans this evening, enjoy them. It will be comfortable and mainly dry. A spotty shower or two is possible this evening, but chances are low.

As you’re heading out the door in the morning, take the umbrella with you. It will be damp, cooler and breezy. Scattered showers will be around on and off throughout the day. As the center of the passing low-pressure system moves to our north and west, additional scattered showers will wrap around the back side of the low and bring more rain to the area Thursday afternoon.

Not only will it be wet Thursday, but temperatures will struggle to rise into the mid 60s. We haven’t seen afternoon temperatures in Indianapolis fail to reach 70° since May 21. That’s over three weeks ago. The combination of wet weather, cooler temperatures and windy conditions means tomorrow will be a somewhat uncomfortable day. Winds by the afternoon will likely be gusting near 30 mph.

Rain eases as we head into the evening hours tomorrow. Skies will clear, making way for a chilly start to your Friday morning.



The work week will finish off with FANTASTIC weather that includes partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and low humidity. It looks to be a perfect evening for Zoobilation, Indiana’s largest black-tie fundraiser. Last year’s event raised a record $2.5 million.

Rain chances rise again into the weekend. The weekend doesn’t look to be a washout, but we will have to dodge some off and on showers and storms. While we gradually warm to a more summer-like feel, daily rain chances stick with us from the weekend through at least mid next week.