WATCH LIVE: Animal advocacy group discusses release of new video in Fair Oaks Farms case

Clean Your Grill Like a Pro

Posted 10:34 AM, June 12, 2019, by

Summer is here and it's time to get make sure your grill is clean and ready for the burgers.  Chris Collins owns Hoosier BBQ Grill Clean and shares more on what you need to do.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.