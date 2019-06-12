WATCH LIVE: Animal advocacy group discusses release of new video in Fair Oaks Farms case

Get Your Kids Excited About Reading This Summer

Posted 10:15 AM, June 12, 2019, by

Get your kids to put down the phone and pick up a book.  Stephanie Fryling of Barnes and Noble share how you can get your kids excited about reading.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.