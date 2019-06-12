× IMPD: Shooting on city’s near northeast side leaves man dead, woman hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person has died after being shot on the city’s near northeast side.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were flagged down to the 3300 block of North Sherman Drive for a person shot. Officers found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The woman told police that the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of North Dearborn Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult male who had also been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says homicide detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at (317) 262-8477.