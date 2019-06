× Protecting your family against Lyme disease

INDIANAPOLIS — As we settle into the summer months, tick-borne illnesses are on the rise across the United States. Tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease increased by 22 percent in recent years.

And there are a few ways people may be putting themselves at risk without knowing it. Mary Kay Foster is the nurse and director of the special pathogens unit at IU Health.

Watch the video to see her demonstrate the proper way to remove a tick.