Search of Shelby County property involves multiple law enforcement agencies

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Several law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a home in Shelby County, where federal agents are serving a warrant.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene Wednesday near U.S. 244 and I-74. It’s unclear what the warrant is for, but sources said extra precautions were being taken because of possible evidence buried at the location.

A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy said he was in place for traffic control and confirmed a search was underway at the residence.

A FOX59 crew at the scene saw materials being brought from a home and loaded onto a trailer. Another crew was digging near the side of the house and officers were using a metal detector to sweep the property.