× State police arrest Lawrenceburg couple accused of making steroids

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. – An Indiana couple was arrested this week on charges related to the making, selling and delivery of controlled substances.

An investigation began in February after law enforcement found a package containing chemical compounds made to make steroids. The package was set to be delivered from Ohio to the home of Nicholas Gilbertson and Cori Gilbertson.

After investigators served a search warrant on the Gilbertson’s home in March, they found a hidden room that held a steroid manufacturing operation and ventilation system, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Troopers also found around 25,000 pills that appeared ready to be distributed. The couple had been distributing nearly $80,000 worth of steroids per month since they started the operation, according to ISP.

The couple was arrested on Monday and charged with dealing controlled substances, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

They’re both currently being held in the Dearborn County Jail.