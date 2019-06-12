State police arrest Lawrenceburg couple accused of making steroids

Posted 2:42 PM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, June 12, 2019

Nicholas Gilbertson (L) and Cori Gilbertson (R)

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. – An Indiana couple was arrested this week on charges related to the making, selling and delivery of controlled substances.

An investigation began in February after law enforcement found a package containing chemical compounds made to make steroids. The package was set to be delivered from Ohio to the home of Nicholas Gilbertson and Cori Gilbertson.

After investigators served a search warrant on the Gilbertson’s home in March, they found a hidden room that held a steroid manufacturing operation and ventilation system, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Seized steroid vials (photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

Troopers also found around 25,000 pills that appeared ready to be distributed. The couple had been distributing nearly $80,000 worth of steroids per month since they started the operation, according to ISP.

The couple was arrested on Monday and charged with dealing controlled substances, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

They’re both currently being held in the Dearborn County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.