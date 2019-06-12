Tracking rain chances out west; shot of cooler air tomorrow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect another nice start this Wednesday morning under mainly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. A great sunrise is anticipated, along with light winds out the door! Sunshine will be enjoyed and dew points remain low (not as humid), while highs this afternoon reach the upper 70s.

By this evening, clouds will thicken and spotty showers will begin to develop on Live Guardian Radar. Shower chances will become more numerous late tonight and into the overnight hours. Along with the rain chances, cooler air will begin to work in on northwest winds.

Thursday looks really cool and quite unusual for mid-June weather! No severe weather is expected, but winds will be breezy and temperatures will struggle to the middle 60s, nearly 20° below average! Rainfall totals will average between .10" to .25" in most locations with perhaps a .50" in a couple of spots.

Friday will bring a chilly start with plenty of sunshine to round out the workweek. Spotty showers and storms work back in on Saturday and Sunday, while humidity climbs back into the area.