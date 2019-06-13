2 sent to hospital after driver runs red light, t-bones other vehicle on city’s west side

Posted 4:16 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, June 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says both drivers are listed in critical condition.

The collision happened near the intersection of Holt Road and Minnesota Street shortly before 3:12 p.m.

Fire officials believe one vehicle was going eastbound on Minnesota when the driver ran a red light and t-boned the other vehicle that was going southbound on Holt.

Traffic may be slow in the area as crews investigate and clear the scene.

