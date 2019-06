INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the Women’s World Cup airing on FOX59 this month, we’re bringing First at Four online.

The show will air on the FOX59 News Facebook page starting at 4 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, June 13

Friday, June 14

Monday, June 17

Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 27

Friday, June 28

Tuesday, July 2

During the Facebook stream, you can catch the day’s top headlines, trending stories and what to expect weather-wise.