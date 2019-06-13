× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 15 ‘Kenny Moore Extension & Texans Drama’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have given Kenny Moore a four-year contract extension, which is reported to make him the highest paid slot cornerback in the league.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss what this extension means both for Moore and the team going forward.

The Bluezone crew also provides updates from minicamp, and FINALLY breaks down the status of the Houston Texans, including their offseason moves, Jadeveon Clowney’s holdout and the recent firing of their general manager.

