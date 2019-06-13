× Coolest of the month! Tracking spotty showers and breezy conditions today

A shot of cooler air on track today (coolest high of June likely)! Under limited sunshine, passing showers and breezy, northwest, winds our temperatures will run well below the seasonal average of 82°. There will be large gaps of dry time today though, so not all is lost, but certainly odd to have temperatures nearly 20° below the seasonal norm in June.

Skies will clear tonight and chilly air will settle in with lows dropping into the upper 40s by tomorrow’s sunrise. Abundant sunshine will be back on your Friday, along with a nice recovery in temperatures by the afternoon!

Scattered showers and storms return for Saturday and Sunday, but the temperatures will remain mild. For now, Sunday (Father’s Day) looks to be the wettest of these two days!