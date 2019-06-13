× Former Butler guard Jorgensen works out for Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers welcomed a familiar face to their practice facility for their latest round of pre-draft workouts Thursday morning.

Former Butler guard Paul Jorgensen worked out for Pacers’ management along with Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Sandy Cohen III, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando, Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford, Florida State’s Terance Mann and Washington’s Jaylen Nowell.

Jorgensen averaged 10.9 points per game in two seasons at Butler after transferring from George Washington. His signature moment with the Bulldogs was a 23-point performance, including several long three-pointers in an upset win over top-ranked and eventual national champion, Villanova at Hinkle Fieldhouse in January 2018.

“I can shoot the ball from deep,” Jorgensen said. “I proved that in college. I didn’t have the ball in my hands as much, but I think I can do more with that and show more than I did at Butler at times. I’ll just play hard and do anything I can do to win. Whatever the team wants me to do, I’ll do it.”

Today was Jorgensen’s first workout with an NBA team. He says he hopes his agent Keith Glass is able to set-up more before next Thursday’s draft and secure him a spot on a summer league roster.

“I proved myself in high school,” said Jorgensen. “People didn’t know if I was going to play at Butler. I had to prove myself there. Now, I’m in an NBA practice facility. I’m going to prove myself here again. It doesn’t stop for me. I’ve always loved adversity. I smile at it. I’m just going to keep fighting.”

The New York native has been working out with Butler strength coach Matt Johnson trying to add size and make his legs stronger. He’s also trying to improve his diet.

“I started eating broccoli for the first time, so it’s going well,” Jorgensen joked.

The NBA Draft is next Thursday in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pacers have the 18th and the 50th picks overall.