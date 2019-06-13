× IMPD deputy chief leaving Indianapolis for Asheville

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Police Department deputy chief Chris Bailey is headed to North Carolina to become the new chief of police in Asheville.

“Of all the very high caliber candidates who applied, it was clear that Chris Bailey understands the need for community connection and engagement,” said Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell.

Bailey is currently Deputy Chief of the Criminal Investigations Division for IMPD. He is also graduate of Indiana University-Indianapolis and the FBI National Academy.

“I am excited and honored to join the Asheville Police Department team,” Bailey said. “My wife and I instantly fell in love with Asheville and its people when we visited a few weeks ago. I know I still have a lot to learn and I am eager to get started.”

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said that Bailey is a trusted and well-respected member of the command staff in Indianapolis and will continue to meet Bailey to discuss succession plans.

“Our department and city will miss Chief Bailey’s leadership and direction but proud of his success. We wish him and his family the best, and we will carry on with grateful hearts,” said Roach.

Bailey will report for his new position on July 29.