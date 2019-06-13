× INDOT announces Marion County weekend construction projects

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Construction work will continue throughout Marion County starting Friday, June 14 through Monday, June 17.

Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says there are five project working simultaneously throughout the weekend.

INDOT is also reminding drivers to plan for extra time when driving to destinations around the city and to watch for slow traffic in construction zones.

Here is a list of the planned projects for the weekend: