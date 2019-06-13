× Indy Zoo: Only place in the Midwest you can get in the water with dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—We’re a day away from the 33rd annual Zoobilation at the Indianapolis Zoo.

There, guests will have a chance to sample bite-sized food and drinks from some of central Indiana’s most popular restaurants.

Some also will have the chance to check out their pod of Bottlenose dolphins.

The Indianapolis Zoo currently has 10 dolphins. Some that can jump up to 15 feet high.

Part of Marine Mammal trainer Trent Rowlett’s job is understanding their needs and wants.

Rowlett says he meets Hoosiers all the time who have never seen the ocean or a marine mammal before.

“Having animals like Jett, can teach people even though you’re in Indiana, you have such a connection to a global issue,” he explained.

Zoo officials say this in-water experience allows people to learn about the simple steps they can be taking right here in Indiana to protect dolphins and keep our oceans clean.

“Right now, one of the things we are really talking about is single-use plastics. In my car, I have metal straws, metal straws at my desk and I have them at home so I don’t need to use a single-use,” explained Indianapolis Zoo Program Educator Laurie Christie.

You too can experience the Zoo’s Dolphin In-Water Adventure.

Kids need be at least 6 years or older and all participants must be at least 4 feet, 6 inches.

There also is a fee to participate.

To learn more, click here.