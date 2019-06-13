× Local teens write book about grief

INDIANAPOLIS — Death can be a difficult thing to talk about especially with children. Brooke’s Place is an organization that provides support and counseling to kids dealing with grief.

Local teens have come together to write a book called, “You Are Not Alone.” They have all lost a sibling and are turning to each other for strength.

Brooke’s Place executive director Theresa Brun and Gabriella Einterz, one of the authors of “You Are Not Alone,” stopped by Fox59 to discuss the book.

To purchase a copy, go to Brooke’s Place’s website.