Yorktown man airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A man was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis after a crash in Madison County Thursday evening.

The Madison County Crash Investigation Team was dispatched 5800 block of West SR 32 at 8:37 p.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash.

Police say Hayden Dillard of Noblesville, 18, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR 32 and crossed the center line striking a 1996 Lincoln Town Car traveling westbound.

The driver of the Town Car, James R Garrett, 76, of Yorktown, was airlifted to Indianapolis, listed in critical but stable condition.

Dillard was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson where he was treated for an injury to his left foot.

Madison County investigators at the scene indicate that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

