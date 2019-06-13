× Ohio parents arrested after body of infant born with drugs in his system is found in well

OTWAY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say the body of a 4-month-old boy has been found in a well and his parents have been arrested on charges including kidnapping and abduction.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini said in a news release that Dylan Groves was found Wednesday in a well about 30 feet deep in Otway. No cause of death has been released.

Donini said Dylan was removed from his parents’ custody when he was born with drugs in his system but later returned to his father.

Donini said the father, 41-year-old Daniel Groves, started missing court dates and doctor appointments for the child and he and 39-year-old Jessica Groves were arrested Monday at their Otway residence. Court records don’t show attorneys for them.

Donini says the investigation is continuing.