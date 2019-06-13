Overturned semi closes south side ramp during Thursday morning rush hour

Posted 11:23 AM, June 13, 2019, by

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An overturned semi closed a south side interstate ramp late in the Thursday morning rush hour .

Indiana State Police reported that the driver was traveling eastbound on County Line Road  just before 8 a.m. as was heading onto the northbound I-65 ramp when something, broke causing the cab and trailer to overturn.

The driver was not injured, but the ramp is expected to remain closed until early afternoon for cleanup and removal of the truck’s cargo.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.