Possible case of Hepatitis A under investigation at Noblesville Kroger

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- The Indiana State Department of Health and the Hamilton County Health Department are investigating a possible case of Hepatitis A involving one of their employees. Neither the health departments nor the Kroger Company would confirm which Kroger store is involved nor whether the employee is currently working there.

Health officials confirm the employee did not handle food through her position so the risk to public health is low. However, residents who spoke to FOX59 said it is still concerning to know someone who might have this virus worked near food.

"We need to know or we could be next," Michael Wysk, a Noblesville resident, said.

ISDH describes Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver. It is generally transmitted via fecal-oral routes or through consumption of contaminated food or water. Individuals can contract the virus through contact with:

Foods prepared or served by an infected person(s)

Stool or blood of an infected person(s)

Inanimate objects that may have trace amounts of fecal material from hand contact

Shared syringes or "works" used to inject drugs

"I mean if it's just through the physical contact, I mean it is true, if they don't wash their hands, then you could just get it yourself," Wysk said. "You could pass it to kids."

ISDH said as of June 7, there are 21 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in Hamilton County. The same map shows Marion County has 220 cases.