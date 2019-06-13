Summer Cookouts with the Big Green Egg

Posted 10:35 AM, June 13, 2019, by

The Big Green Egg is a great tool to use to cook for your family this summer.   Bob Deatley with Ye Old Meat Shoppe in Pittsboro is cooking up something great for FOX59. Kerry Keifer represents Frazee Gardens and Brownsburg Landscaping and shares more.

