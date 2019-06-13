Take your pup to Fishers’ upcoming ‘Yappy Hour’ events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – FOX59 Morning News is taking the show “On the Road” this summer!

Our first stop is Fishers in Hamilton County. We’ll broadcast live from the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21.

While you’re adding that to the calendar, pencil in the city’s Yappy Hour events, too.

For three Wednesdays this summer, enjoy live music, treats and socializing with your pups. Yappy Hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ambassador House on June 19, June 17 and Aug. 21. Find more information here.