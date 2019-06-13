× Tracking a great finish to the work week before daily rain chances return

What a change! We’re dealing with temperatures this Thursday afternoon that are running about 10-15 degrees cooler than they were on Wednesday afternoon. This is the coolest afternoon we have had in three and a half weeks. It hasn’t been a washout, but a few showers passed through this morning and we’ll see a few more spotty showers this afternoon and evening.

Winds are brisk, out of the northwest. Winds gusting this afternoon near 30 mph. However, some areas are seeing even greater wind speeds with a gust at 46 mph recorded in Indianapolis.

Skies will clear and winds will start to ease as we head into the evening hours. The lack of clouds overnight will contribute to a very chilly start to the morning on Friday. Temperatures will dip down into the 40’s. Record low temperature for Friday morning is 45°. Indianapolis will likely be near, but just above this temperature early tomorrow.

Friday will be a fantastic finish to the week. Winds will shift out of the southwest and warm us back to the mid and upper 70’s. Breezy and low humidity will make for a perfect evening out at Zoobilation.

Humidity surges and daily rain chances return by the weekend through mid next week. There will still be plenty of dry time in between pockets of rain.