Young woman thanks community for trying to save her daughter’s father

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A young woman is sending a huge thank you to her Brownsburg community for trying to save her daughter’s father.

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Jonathan Loveland died when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV.

It happened at the intersection of Northfield Drive and North Green Street.

Jazmine Buchanan says he loved riding his motorcycle. The only thing he loved more was being a father to his 2-year-old daughter Peyton.

Jazmine says Jonathan had planned to come pick up his daughter Tuesday evening, but never made it.

"He would have done anything for anybody especially his daughter and friends," Jonathan's friend Jazmine Buchanan said.

Brownsburg police say Jonathan’s motorcycle crashed into a SUV.

Despite witnesses performing CPR; he died from his injuries.

"I have endless amount of thank you and love for them. That's just not from me but from his daughter. They did that for his daughter," Buchanan said.

Police are calling the crash an accident.

Harley-Davidson of Indianapolis in Fishers's owner David Dellen says being a motorcyclist can be dangerous.

"It makes it a tough business to be in because you never know the person you sold the motorcycle to if they will come back," Harley-Davidson of Indianapolis Owner David Dellen said

In his safety classes he teaches motorcyclists always anticipate what could happen.

"If you’re riding through a neighborhood and you see a dog in a front lawn; could that dog jump out in front of you? Maybe they could so be prepared; so keeping your fingers on the first break if you have to stop quickly," Dellen said.

He also advises motorcyclists to be a defensive driver; because other people on the road could be distracted.

"The struggle we have as motorcyclists is that we don’t have a cage. We don’t have air bags. We literally have the gear we have on, the bike, and then that’s all we have," Dellen said.

Jazmine hopes seeing Jonathan's story will help others pay better attention to those we share the road with.

"Before you make a turn on a yellow light or before you even try to go through a yellow light sit there and think about that accident," Buchanan said.

David Dellen says installing a motorcycle exhaust can help prevent crashes.

He says other people find them annoying, but when drivers hear it; they know you’re on the road.