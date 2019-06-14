Beautiful day ahead before rain and storms return this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect clear skies and crisp temperatures to start this Friday morning out the door! Bright sunshine expected all day, while temperatures warm nicely back to near seasonal levels. Southwest winds will be slightly breezy, but a great day and evening ahead!

Clouds will increase later tonight, as rain gathers out west and should arrive into Indy around sunrise. Additional rain and storms will be with us off and on through the entire weekend, while temperatures remain in the upper 70s for afternoon highs. Some storms will produce heavy downpours and lightning, but anything severe should be fairly limited on both Saturday and Sunday.