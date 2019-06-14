WATCH LIVE: Zoobilation 2019 guests spend a night in the jungle

Colts complete signing draft class by locking up Bobby Okereke

Posted 5:44 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, June 14, 2019

TUCSON, AZ - OCTOBER 29: Linebacker Bobby Okereke #20 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates after a sack against Arizona Wildcats during the first quarter of the college football game at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The end of the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason work included the end of off-the-field business.

The team has signed its final draft pick – third-round linebacker Bobby Okereke – to a four-year contract. Financial terms were not released, by the Stanford product was due a four-year deal worth $3.403 million with an $883,116 signing bonus under the NFL’s rookie wage scale.

Okereke is the last of the Colts’ 10 draft picks to sign his rookie deal.

The team expects Okereke to provide depth at the linebacker position, perhaps at middle ‘backer. In 51 games at Stanford, he piled up 240 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

