Doug Christiansen introduced as new coach head for the Indiana Fuel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Fuel revealed their new coach Friday.

The team introduced Doug Christiansen during an exclusive reveal on FOX59 Morning News.

Christiansen, 41, is the third head coach and general manager for the ECHL franchise. He formerly coached the ECHL’s Manchester Monarchs, leading the team to a 39-29-2-2 record as it advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

He’ll take over for coach Bernie John, who mutually parted ways with the team after the 2018-2019 season. The Fuel are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

“We are very excited to have Doug join the Fuel organization,” said Fuel owner Jim Hallett. “We were overwhelmed by the number of applicants during our extensive search for the next head coach. The top qualities we looked at were leadership, experience and the ability to recruit top talent. With Doug’s experience both as a winning coach in Manchester and his ability to build relationships with players while serving as Director of Recruitment for the USHL we are confident he will build a victorious tradition in Indy and serve as a pillar in the community.”

Before coaching in the ECHL, Christiansen spent four years as director of player development and recruitment in the United States Hockey League. In 2017, he helped the USHL set its record for most NHL draft picks, with 40 players signing with top teams.

"I am thrilled to join the Indy Fuel and Chicago Blackhawks organization,” Christiansen said. “The Fuel have a tremendous foundation from which to grow. Jim Hallett and the front office are committed to bringing a winner to Indy and I am thankful for the opportunity to coach the Fuel. I am looking forward to building a winning culture that will bring exciting hockey to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum."

A Wisconsin native, Christiansen played professionally from 2002 through 2007 in the AHL, ECHL, UHL and Serie A (Italy). He also played hockey at Union College.

To celebrate the new coach, the Fuel are offering the “Christiansen’s Corner” package for the 2019-20 season. The package includes nine Saturday games seated in the “Coach’s Corner” (Section 204) as well as highlighted promotional nights such as opening weekend, Teddy Bear Toss and Blackhawks night.

The special ticket package costs $199; for every purchase, Christiansen will match the ticket and provide one to the Boys and Girls Club free of charge. Learn more at the Indy Fuel website.