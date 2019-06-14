× Fugitive apprehended on far east side may be connected to double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who escaped a Federal Bureau of Prisons Residential Reentry Center was taken back into custody on the far east side of Indianapolis on Friday and sources tell FOX59 that he may also be connected to a double homicide investigation.

U.S. Marshals say 28-year-old Dallas Jones had been on the run since April and had been a federal fugitive ever since.

During the Marshals’ investigation, they say information was developed about the possible location of Jones, and he was apprehended on a warrant without incident in the 2300 block of N. German Church Road around 11:30 a.m.

“No matter where a fugitive may try to flee or hide, we will pursue them, find them and bring them to justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana Dan McClain.

Neighbors near the scene say they were surprised to see law enforcement in the area.

“What happened? That’s all I kept thinking, what happened? You never see this in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Tina Sheppard.

Sheppard says she has lived in the area for 12 years and this was the first time she’s seen crime scene tape or detectives searching a neighbor’s home.

“It was just kind of scary but other than that it’s a good neighborhood,” said another neighbor, Lynn Trappier.

Next, detectives say they will be questioning Jones in connection with the double homicide. It’s unclear at this time what case officers are looking into.

The U.S. Marshals say Jones’ arrest was a joint effort between them, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.