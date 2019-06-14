Find your next pet at this weekend’s IndyMega Adoption Event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Looking for a new best friend?

More than 1,000 dogs and cats from about 40 different shelters will be available for adoption Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds South Pavilion.

Admission to the IndyMega Adoption Event is free and adoption fees start at $30. The application process is the same as it would be at a shelter, but all pets go home with their new owners the same day.

General admission hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Early-bird admission is available at noon on Saturday for $25, and kids 12 and younger can join their parents for free.

The annual IndyMega event started to support Indianapolis Animal Care Services, but now the event gathers as many nonprofit shelters as possible to participate each year.

Shelters may only bring animals that are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Veterinarians and vet techs, many from Noah’s Animal Hospital, volunteer their time to make sure all the adoptable animals are in good health.

The event also relies on the support of about 500 community volunteers to match pets with their forever families, and help is still needed. Click here for more information about volunteering or to sign up for a shift.

The event has drawn as many as 20,000 people in past years, and event organizers ask that attendees be patient. After the early-bird hour, admission is done in waves.

In addition to the adoptions, there will also be more than 20 vendors on site. Petco, the event’s main sponsor, will be giving goody bags to anyone who adopts.