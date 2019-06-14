Fishers teen to star in Nickelodeon’s reboot of ‘All That’

FISHERS, Ind. — Saturday, 14 years after it ended, the hit kids sketch comedy show, “All That” will debut again, and on it viewers will see a local face.

Lex Lumpkin, of Fishers, stars in the Nickelodeon reboot, alongside six other kids and many of the original cast members like, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Josh Server.

“Wheeeew! It’s a lot,” Lumpkin told FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé. “I’m working a full-time job at 13.”

It’s not really the teen’s first job though, as his IMDb page shows.

Two years ago, he starred in DIRECTV’s “The Commish” ad campaign alongside former Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Peyton Manning, former IndyCar Driver Danica Patrick, and several other athletes and celebrities.

Thanks to a little nudge from his agency, management, and family, Lumpkin put in few more ‘job applications’ after the success of the commercials.

“‘Why don’t you try something different?,'” Lumpkin said his agent asked. “‘Why don’t you try sketch comedy?'”

He did, and Nick tapped him for the relaunch of the popular show.

“He’s an incredible character and I don’t think he knows quite the power he has, the energy that’s inside of him,” described Benjamin Hannah, the associate artistic director at Indiana Repertory Theater (IRT). “It’s incredible!”

You can see all that Hannah describes when the 13-year-old reenacts how he got into acting.

“I was like, ‘Mom, can you sign me up for some movies or commercials?’ And she was like, ‘Boy, do you hate me? Do I not do enough for you already? I mean, football, the sports, the piano; you’ve been playing for 9 years, anyway,'” he recalled.

The nagging worked, and his mom and dad enrolled him into the Indiana Repertory Theater for a 4-week training course.

The theater later auditioned him for the lead role in “Stuart Little,” and he got it!

“Working with Lex was magical because you know when a student like that comes in the room how much passion and fire they have for that work, and they’re just discovering that this is what they want to do and Lex really discovered here that this is what he wanted to do,” Hannah told FOX59.

Lumpkin later went on to star also in the theater’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun,” where his colleagues say he soared too.

A hometown kid gone Hollywood, Lex Lumpkin says he plans to put Indiana front and center stage.

He encourages all fellow Hoosiers to follow their dreams to, putting strong emphasis on his time at IRT, which will host the same Summer training course starting next week.

For more info on how to sign up, click here.

You can watch him and the cast of All That, starting June 15th every Saturday on Nickelodeon at 8:30 p.m.