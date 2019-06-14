× Find free or inexpensive fun around Indy for Father’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Are you looking for something to do for Father’s Day for dad or the husband?

If that’s the case, there are plenty of events happening this weekend in downtown Indianapolis. The people of Downtown Indy Inc. have compiled a long list of things to do with dad now and throughout the summer that are free or that really stretch your dollar. It starts with festival season and Italian Fest.

“You can grab some cannoli with dad, brew, wine, street music and then you can also check out the Indiana handicraft exchange and Talbot street art fair too. Great way to take in some free fun,” said Jacqueline Eckhardt with Downtown Indy Inc.

If dad could use a new piece of art for his study, it’s ranked as one of the finest fairs in the country. The Talbot Street Art Fair allows people to explore the works of more than 200 artists. You can journey around the fair Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

A great way to spend time with dear old dad is to go to an Indians baseball game. This year they have a brand-new deal that’s rather unique.

“They will have a home stand this weekend, you can head out there, it will be great. For $75 you get 2 box seats, a logo baseball, a hat and then 20 minutes on the field to play catch with your dad, which is pretty awesome,” said Eckhardt.

You can head out to Victory Field on Friday, June 14, at 7:15 p.m. with fireworks after the game; Saturday, June 15, at 7:05 p.m. celebrating Super Saturday and Sunday, June 16, at 1:35 p.m. when kids eat free.

There’s a long list of musical events taking place through the weekend of Father’s Day. Easley Winery is putting on “Groovin’ in the Garden” where they offer free concerts every Saturday from 2-5 p.m. As part of their concert series, you can catch “Party of Two” Saturday, June 15. The winery will also let you pack your own snacks or picnic lunch to enjoy out in the wine garden. You’ll find live music at the Rathskeller Biergarten where people can grab a German brew and listen to live music outside. The Doo! performs Friday, June 14 and the Gene Deer Band performs Saturday, June 15.

Carrie Underwood is performing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. for some “Cry Pretty Tour” fun. Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Toad the Wet Sprocket are at Garfield Park as well along with Young the Giant and Fitz & The Tantrums with COIN at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Sunday, June 16, at 7 p.m.

You can also hang out with a beverage with dad or your hubby, if that’s your cup of tea. There are several choices starting around $30.

“There are plenty of ways that dad can come downtown and have a drink. You can hop on the Handlebar, the Pickle Peddler, and experience downtown while you’re enjoying a beverage. Then you can also try out the Indy Brew Bus which is a great way to experience all local breweries,” said Eckhardt.

The Indiana Fever play Chicago at Bankers Life and there’s also the Heroes for the House Run on the Downtown Canal Walk.

If going to see great artwork is something that makes you smile, you’ll be grinning from ear to ear at the INDIEana Handicraft Exchange at Harrison Center. They have contemporary artwork and crafts, live music, local food, craft beer Saturday, June 15, from 12-8 p.m. Vendors include some of Indiana’s favorites selling t-shirts, jewelry, soaps, wood-crafts, art, pet goods and more. Also alongside the art fair, is the Independent Music and Art Festival, which features 12 local bands on two stages plus brew from Sun King Brewery.

You can also participate in the 13th annual Heroes for the House 5K Saturday, June 15. The run takes off from the NCAA Hall of Champions at 7 a.m. Families can also bike, walk or stroll along the 5K course and participate in the Rookie Run.