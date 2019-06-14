IPS announces 3 finalists for new superintendent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The names of the three finalists in the IPS superintendent search have been announced.

The following people are in the running to become the head of the Indianapolis school district:

Devon Horton: Chief of Schools for Jefferson County Public Schools Horton has five years of classroom teaching experience, nine years of school leadership experience and five years of district leadership experience.

Chief of Schools for Jefferson County Public Schools Aleesia Johnson: Interim Superintendent for Indianapolis Public Schools Johnson has six years of classroom teaching experience, five years of school leadership experience and four years of district leadership experience.

Interim Superintendent for Indianapolis Public Schools Larry Young, Jr: Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education for MSD Pike Township. Young has seven years of classroom experience, seven years of school leadership experience, and seven years of district leadership experience.

Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education for MSD Pike Township.

Public interviews of those finalists will then happen on Tuesday, June 18. The district hopes to name the new IPS superintendent by the end of June.

The search has been underway since January when former Superintendent Lewis Ferebee left the district for a job in Washington, D.C.

During this search, parents said they want to hear from candidates on topics like improving low performing schools, whether more independent schools be added and how will they improve academic outcomes for minority students.

The board asks the public to submit their questions for Tuesday’s public interviews. Click here to submit questions. The deadline is Monday.