IPS Superintendent finalists to be announced Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The names of the finalists in the IPS Superintendent search will be released on Friday, according to Board President Michael O'Conner.

This search has been underway since January when former Superintendent Lewis Ferebee left the district for a job in Washington, D.C.

Since then, 11 names made the cut in the nationwide search.

Public interviews of those finalists will then happen on Tuesday, June 18.

The district hopes to name the new IPS Superintendent by the end June.

Early on, the only applicant whose name is known is Aleesia Johnson. She’s been with IPS since 2015, and has led the district since Ferebee’s departure.

During this search, parents said they want to hear from candidates on topics like improving low performing schools, whether more independent schools be added and how will they improve academic outcomes for minority students.

The board asks the public to submit their questions for Tuesday’s public interviews. Click here to submit questions.