Join Larra Overton this Sunday for a Women’s World Cup viewing party

Posted 11:30 AM, June 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Join FOX59 sports anchor Larra Overton this Sunday, June 16 for a Women’s World Cup viewing party at Broad Ripple Park.

The free event starts at noon in shelter one and it’s open to all — adults, children and families.

The U.S. women’s team takes on Chile at 12 p.m. in their second match of the World Cup.

Youth soccer goals will be set up for informal play, and the match will be shown on a screen under the shelter.

Light refreshments will be provided, and food trucks from Brics and Union Jack Pack will be on site.

In the case of bad weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Broad Ripple Park Family Center.

Take a picture of the QR code in the flyer below for more information and to register. Registration is not required, but it is encouraged.

